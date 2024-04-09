Time to fire up, boys: players put on notice after heavy defeat to Randwick

COACH Scott Coleman is all for second chances but has put the Hunter Wildfires on notice to perform against Southern Districts at Woy Woy on Saturday or face the axe.
The Wildfires were thrashed 64-17 by Randwick in the Shute Shield season opener at No.2 Sportsground last Saturday.
They were down 12-0 after eight minutes, but were in the match trailing 17-10 just before half-time.
However, the Galloping Greens scored just before the break and then ran away with it in the second half.
"We did a review of the game and spoke honestly about it," Coleman said. "We stood back and watched. We gave them too much room and got punished for it.
"We only made 72 per cent of our tackles. You are not going to win anything with that."
Randwick are the defending premiers and were boosted by the late inclusion of Wallabies star Kurtley Beale.
The Wildfires won six of their opening seven games last season, including a 31-24 triumph over Randwick.
The core of that team remains. Coleman expected his squad to be slighly underdone after starting preseason later to avoid a repeat of last season's fade out.
However, the performance, especially the errors and missed one-on-one tackles, was below par.
"I am prepared to give everyone another chance," Coleman said. "However, the players have been put on notice. Our second grade were well beaten too. The whole club needs to step up."
Hooker Hamish Moore, who was a standout in the loss, has a slight neck issue and will be nursed through the week.
Replacement back-rower George Noah has a foot problem and will be given until match morning to prove his fitness.
New signing, Manu Samoan lock Jonathan Toelupe arrived in Newcastle on Tuesday and will play second grade on Saturday.
"He did the pre-season with [Super rugby club] Moana Pasifika," Coleman said. "He is a big unit and hits like a truck.
"We tried to get him here last season but he stayed in New Zealand. His mum is ill in Melbourne so he has come back to Australia to be closer to here. [Coaching consultant] Scott Wisemantel has done a bit with him at the Pacific Nations combine."
The match is a home game for the Wildfires but they are unable to play at No.2 Sportsground due to the Newcastle Rugby League hosting their "Magic Round" at the venue.
The Wildfires explored playing at Marcellin Park Maitland and Rugby Park Singleton but they did not meet the criteria needed for broadcaster Stan.
"It's pretty frustrating to be honest," Coleman said. "We have to look at the positives. It will help build the game on the Central Coast. We have two assistant coaches and men and women players from that area.
"We hope fans make the trip down there. The train station is right next to the ground."
