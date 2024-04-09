Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Time to fire up, boys: players put on notice after heavy defeat to Randwick

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated April 9 2024 - 7:08pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter Wildfires congregate behind the tryline during the 64-17 defeat to Randwick in the Shute Shield opener. Picture by Marina Neil
Hunter Wildfires congregate behind the tryline during the 64-17 defeat to Randwick in the Shute Shield opener. Picture by Marina Neil

COACH Scott Coleman is all for second chances but has put the Hunter Wildfires on notice to perform against Southern Districts at Woy Woy on Saturday or face the axe.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.