ICAC terminates corruption investigation into Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp

The Commission has prepared a report pursuant to section 14(2) of the Independent Commission Against Corruption Act 1988 including the Commission's factual and other findings concerning Mr Crakanthorp's conduct in relation to the NSW Ministerial Code of Conduct. The report has been furnished to the Secretary of The Cabinet Office, and the Premier of NSW, who are the relevant public authority and responsible minister for the purposes of this matter. The report has been provided so that they are appraised of the outcome of the Commission's investigation, the Commission's findings and for the purpose of taking any action they consider appropriate.