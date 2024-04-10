Newcastle Herald
ICAC terminates corruption investigation into Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp

By Michael Parris and Matthew Kelly
Updated April 10 2024 - 4:38pm, first published 3:25pm
Tim Crakanthorp
Tim Crakanthorp

Tim Crakanthorp's political career is hanging by a thread after the Independent Commission Against Corruption cleared him of corrupt conduct but left the door open for Premier Chris Minns to "take any action" he "considers appropriate" over the Newcastle MP's alleged failure to fully declare his family's property interests.

