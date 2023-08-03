The acting secretary of the NSW Cabinet Office has launched an "urgent examination" of state government development processes in the Hunter after Tim Crakanthorp's shock sacking and referral to the Independent Commission Against Corruption.
Premier Chris Minns forced Mr Crakanthorp to resign on Wednesday after the Newcastle MP allegedly failed to "promptly" disclose the extent of his extended family's "substantial" property holdings in Newcastle, including near the government's proposed Hunter Park redevelopment precinct.
Opposition leader Mark Speakman asked Lands and Property Minister Steve Kamper during Question Time on Thursday what communications he had received from Mr Crakanthorp about Hunter Park given the MP told a Property Council function last month that he had been "knocking on your door every day" asking to see the redevelopment proposal's business case.
Mr Kamper replied that Cabinet Office acting secretary Peter Duncan had been instructed to examine "all current major Hunter region development processes involving state government agencies".
"We want to be sure that governance assurance and decision-making processes are sound," he said.
Mr Kamper said the government would update Parliament when the review was over.
Earlier, the Opposition asked Mr Minns to detail the "matters and actions" which led to Mr Crakanthorp's sacking as Minister for the Hunter and his other portfolios.
Mr Minns said he would "not speculate" on what the ICAC investigation would entail but reiterated that he had concerns "there may have been matters over the preceding four months that may have caused other breaches [of the ministerial code of conduct] or caused for an investigation by the corruption watchdog, particularly in relation those undisclosed properties and his actions as a minister".
REPORTED EARLIER
NSW Premier Chris Minns says decisions in the Hunter would be investigated after Newcastle MP and Hunter minister Tim Crakanthorp was forced to resign from cabinet for failing to declare "substantial private family holdings".
Mr Minns spoke to the media on Thursday, a day after referring to ICAC that Mr Crakanthorp did not disclose information about family property ownership when he became a minister.
"I've only been briefed about a breach in the ministerial code in the last 24 hours," Mr Minns said.
"So we have to look at and investigate potential decisions in the Hunter.
"That's a legitimate question. I don't have an answer for it right now.
"Our immediate task and immediate action was in relation to his executive responsibility and we've got more to do in relation to ongoing work in the Hunter region."
Mr Minns said he received information relating to the number of properties that Mr Crakanthorp held, prompting him to write a formal letter to Mr Crakanthorp.
That resulted in a "large number" of properties being submitted to the Premier and the cabinet office owned by Mr Crakanthorp's family members.
The Premier would not be drawn on how many properties were in question.
"It's more than a couple, obviously," he said.
Mr Minns said every MP was likely to have conflicts of interest, particularly in relation to property ownership. However the issue was about disclosing them and "ensuring there are safeguards in place".
"Obviously like any town in NSW, there is the potential for development within those places," he said.
"If there is or there has been a concern about him acting in his public capacity with potential private interest that needs to be investigated.
"I do have concerns about that. I'm being honest about it and that's why we've referred it to the ICAC.
"It's disappointing. I'm not going to pretend otherwise. Obviously we expect better and we want better. We want to have a high standard delivered to the people of NSW."
