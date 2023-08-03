Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Updated

NSW Premier Chris Minns speaks after Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp's cabinet sacking

By Sage Swinton and Michael Parris
Updated August 3 2023 - 12:51pm, first published 12:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The acting secretary of the NSW Cabinet Office has launched an "urgent examination" of state government development processes in the Hunter after Tim Crakanthorp's shock sacking and referral to the Independent Commission Against Corruption.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.