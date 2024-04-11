New view of a classic character this week on streaming

It's black and white, moves at a snail's pace and is largely devoid of humour - it pretty much goes without saying that Ripley is not going to be for everyone.
But if you don't mind being a little more patient with your viewing, and find the monochromatic filming rich and artistic instead of boring, then you're probably going to love this new adaptation of the Patricia Highsmith novel The Talented Mr Ripley.
While the 1999 Anthony Minghella film adaptation of the psychological thriller featured bright colours, some of today's biggest names in the industry (Matt Damon, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cate Blanchett) and a run-time under two-and-a-half-hours, Ripley takes its time to tell the story, and concerns itself more with shadows and shades of grey.
Stepping into the titular con man's Ferragamo loafers is Andrew Scott (best known as Hot Priest from Fleabag, but exhibiting none of the immediately likeable charm of that earlier character here), while Johnny Flynn (Emma.) is Dickie Greenleaf, the wealthy American expat he leeches onto in Italy, and Dakota Fanning (The Alienist) is Dickie's girlfriend Marge.
The story is little changed from the one many viewers will be familiar with - Ripley is sought out by Dickie's shipping magnate father to travel to Italy on his dime and convince the younger Mr Greenleaf to return home. Instead, of course, he ingratiates himself in Dickie's life and grows accustomed to the lifestyle, doing whatever he can to retain it.
Scott is a very different version of Ripley than Damon. An older, less charming and more calculated than opportunistic version of Ripley, he's almost inhuman at times.
Some scenes - particularly after moments of violence - are drawn out in such painstaking, mundane detail that you almost feel you're working with Ripley, rather than just watching him.
If you're willing to go along for the ride, the eight-episode series is extremely rewarding, and beautiful.
After watching Quiet on Set, you'll never look at children's entertainment the same way again.
The four-part documentary series - set to be followed by a fifth epilogue episode on April 19 - takes a look at kids TV station Nickelodeon from the 90s into the 2010s, and how poorly the child actors and adult crew were treated during that time.
A large portion of the series, including the entirety of episode three, delves into the horrific child sexual abuse of The Amanda Show and Drake and Josh star Drake Bell at the hands of his co-star and dialogue coach, Brian Peck.
It's difficult to watch, especially if you've grown up, or watched your children grow up, with these programs on screen.
This is the sort of documentary that makes you think actual change has to happen, to prevent future child actors from falling victim to predators on set.
It would have been great if the documentarians had been able to secure Amanda Bynes for interviews, as she was such a huge part of the Nickelodeon success story before encountering her own personal struggles in adulthood.
This film takes a behind-the-scenes look at how BBC journalists secured a sit-down interview with Prince Andrew and pressed him on his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
Stars Gillian Anderson, Billie Piper, Keeley Hawes and Rufus Sewell.
