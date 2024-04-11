ICAC: Crakanthorp 'breached public trust' by failing to declare properties

An Independent Commission Against Corruption investigation found Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp "knowingly failed to declare a conflict of interest" relating to family properties in and around the Broadmeadow and Hunter Park redevelopment area.
The NSW Cabinet Office released the ICAC investigation report on Thursday.
The corruption watchdog found Mr Crakanthorp knowingly failed to declare Broadmeadow properties "held by him, his wife and his in-laws" and this failure "constituted a breach of public trust".
ICAC said in a public statement on Wednesday that it had terminated its investigation and was "satisfied that there are no reasonable prospects of finding Mr Crakanthorp's conduct is sufficiently serious to justify a finding of corrupt conduct".
The commission left the door open for Premier Chris Minns to "take any action" he "considers appropriate" over the Newcastle MP's failure to declare the properties in his interest disclosures.
A spokesperson for Mr Minns said he would not seek Mr Crakanthorp's expulsion from the Labor party.
ICAC said in the investigation report that Mr Crakanthorp's conduct in participating in meetings when Minister for the Hunter that could "affect his and his extended family's properties constituted a breach of public trust".
It said he had breached the NSW Ministerial Code of Conduct by failing to declare his conflict of interest and by participating in "any action in relation to the matter" in which he held the conflict of interest by attending meetings on May 10, May 30 and June 16 last year.
"The Commission makes no finding of corrupt conduct," it said.
ICAC also investigated whether the Newcastle MP had claimed expenses when he was travelling for personal reasons but was "not satisfied that Mr Crakanthorp engaged in any misconduct".
ICAC revealed in the investigation report that it had conducted a forensic analysis of Mr Crakanthorp's laptop and interviewed his chief of staff, Elliott Stein.
The Sydney media has reported that Mr Stein repeatedly urged Mr Crakanthorp to fully declare his family's property interests before taking the matter to the Premier.
The report notes that Mr Crakanthorp's wife, Laura, is part of the Manitta family, who are "significant property owners within the Greater Newcastle area".
"The [Hunter Park] Precinct is bounded by Griffith Road. The distance from properties owned by the Manitta family to Griffith Road varies from 140 to 400 metres," the report says.
The investigation uncovered a "note" in his parliamentary email account which "appears to be a draft to his wife, or part of an ongoing conversation with his wife, about properties held by his parents-in-law".
"You have always asked your father if you could buy a warehouse on Broadmeadow Road ... if you can't buy that one can you buy the one next to the mower shop?" the note says.
"The warehouses on Broadmeadow Road are going to be worth a lot more than the warehouse at Wickham and the warehouse at Sandgate is as they are going to develop all the land behind the panel beaters shop and also the Broadmeadows [sic] sporting precinct."
Metadata on the note shows it was created on March 30, five days after the NSW election but before Mr Crakanthorp was sworn in as a minister.
The ICAC report says Mr Crakanthorp disputed that day and believed it had been created much earlier.
"Regardless, the note shows Mr Crakanthorp was cognisant of the proposed urban renewal of the precinct and that it was likely to benefit the Manitta family," the ICAC report says.
The report goes on to to detail how Mr Crakanthorp, then the Minister for the Hunter, was involved in a series of meetings in May and June last year with Housing Minister Rose Jackson, Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes, Transport Minister Jo Haylen, Property Council members and Venues NSW representative John Quayle about matters related to the Hunter Park and Broadmeadow strategies.
Mr Crakanthorp issued a statement on Thursday accepting the ICAC findings.
"It is clear that I should have done more and for that I am deeply regretful," he said.
"This has been a difficult time for not only myself but for my wife and kids.
"My focus for the last 16 years has been to serve the people of Newcastle as both a councillor and a member of Parliament.
"Now that this report has been released, I will continue to represent my community to the best of my ability."
MORE TO COME
The commission said on Wednesday that it had made "other findings concerning Mr Crakanthorp's conduct in relation to the NSW Ministerial Code of Conduct".
It has sent its full investigation report to the Premier and the Secretary of the Cabinet Office.
"The report has been provided so that they are appraised of the outcome of the Commission's investigation, the Commission's findings and for the purpose of taking any action they consider appropriate," ICAC said.
Premier Chris Minns sacked Mr Crakanthorp from his cabinet in August and referred him to ICAC for allegedly failing to disclose "substantial private family holdings in the Hunter".
"He has breached the ministerial code," Minns said at the time.
"I've lost confidence in his ability to be a minister in my government."
Mr Minns has the power to expel Mr Crakanthorp from the Labor party, whose administration will act on any direction from the Premier.
He said last year that he would seek Mr Crakanthorp's removal from the party if ICAC progressed its inquiries to "the next stage".
The Premier last year described the then Minister for the Hunter's conduct as a "significant breach of the ministerial code".
Following his sacking, Mr Crakanthorp told Parliament he "unfortunately omitted" a property owned by his wife, Laura, from his initial ministerial disclosure and became aware of a conflict of interest involving his in-laws' Broadmeadow properties some time after lodging that first disclosure.
He said he had self-reported the omissions.
"I also took steps to subsequently notify the Premier that I had now become aware that properties owned within Broadmeadow by my in-laws also now represented a conflict of interest," he told Parliament.
"In recent days, I again notified the Premier's office that I had now spoken to both my in-laws and my siblings' in-laws to assemble a full list of each of their interests, and I have provided those to the Premier's office."
The Broadmeadow properties are near the government's proposed Hunter Park sports, leisure and residential precinct and in a suburb earmarked for substantial housing development.
Mr Crakanthorp later clarified that the omitted property belonging to his wife was not in Broadmeadow.
The government paused planning work on Hunter Park after the ICAC referral to conduct a review of "all current major Hunter region development processes involving state government agencies".
The review cleared the project to go ahead.
Mr Minns said in August that he had "formed the view that Mr Crakanthorp has failed to comply with his obligations under the ministerial code of conduct to promptly notify me of a potential conflict of interest".
"This has given rise to concerns that he may have acted in matters in which he had a conflict between his public duties and the property interests of members of his family," he said.
"In short, minister Crakanthorp did not supply information about substantial private family holdings in the Hunter region until recently when he should have, constituting a clear breach of the ministerial code.
"This is unacceptable and I have referred the matter to the ICAC."
Mr Minns said at the time that Mr Crakanthorp's failure to comply with the "letter and the spirit" of the ministerial code had "caused me to lose confidence in his ability to discharge his duties as a minister".
"In light of this, I have asked Mr Crakanthorp to resign and he has agreed."
Mr Crakanthorp was appointed Minister for the Hunter and Minister for Skills, TAFE and Tertiary Education after Labor's win in the March election last year but survived only four months in the job.
The NSW Labor leadership last week froze branch membership applications in Newcastle and Wallsend electorates in response to prolonged infighting connected with speculation over Mr Crakanthorp's political future.
The NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption conducted a preliminary investigation into information referred to it by The Cabinet Office concerning whether the then minister for the Hunter, Mr Timothy Crakanthorp MP, had failed to declare a conflict of interest.
The Commission has prepared a report pursuant to section 14(2) of the Independent Commission Against Corruption Act 1988 including the Commission's factual and other findings concerning Mr Crakanthorp's conduct in relation to the NSW Ministerial Code of Conduct. The report has been furnished to the Secretary of The Cabinet Office, and the Premier of NSW, who are the relevant public authority and responsible minister for the purposes of this matter. The report has been provided so that they are appraised of the outcome of the Commission's investigation, the Commission's findings and for the purpose of taking any action they consider appropriate.
As the Commission is satisfied that there are no reasonable prospects of finding Mr Crakanthorp's conduct is sufficiently serious to justify a finding of corrupt conduct, it has terminated its investigation.
The Commission will not be making further comment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.