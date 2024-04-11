Hunter ready to lead shift from 'dig and ship' economy to 'mine and make'

It's a major structural and strategic change that will see Australia begin to capture more value from the raw materials that we currently dig and ship to the world. For raw materials, such as lithium, Australia produces half the world's lithium, but we capture less than 4 per cent of the battery value. The global lithium value chain is estimated to be worth $1.25 trillion a year by 2030 and $1.9 trillion by 2035. Currently we capture less than 1 per cent. Australia is leaving far too much value on the table. A future made in Australia must address this.