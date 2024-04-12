Unbeaten leaders set for showdown

Coach David Tanchevski expects Lambton to be "a little bit underdone" for their top-of-the-table clash with Broadmeadow at Magic Park on Sunday.
The grand final rematch between the only unbeaten sides in NPL Northern NSW will be the Jaffas' first hit-out in three weeks.
There were no games over Easter then Magic seized the competition lead on 18 points, three clear of Lambton and Charlestown, with a 3-0 win over Newcastle Olympic last weekend while Jaffas' round-six fixture was washed out.
"I don't think this game will decide the premiership, but it will be very important game in the race for it," Tanchevski said.
"They've got the quality and probably are the in-form team at the moment in the competition. A good, young team. Very mobile and quick all over the field.
"They've got a few individual players who can hurt you as well, so I expect they're going to come out and be passionate and work pretty hard to get this win."
Magic beat Jaffas 3-1 in the pre-season Charity Shield but coach Jim Cresnar said it had been some time since they had taken three points off their round-seven opponents in the league.
"They've been the dominant team for the last two or three years, no doubt," Cresnar said.
"They've got very good players. They've got good resources. We haven't beaten them in the league as a club for the past two or three years, and they're favourites to win the comp again.
"It's too early to worry about where we're sitting at the table but it will help if we get a good result against Lambton."
The game is at 2.30pm.
Also on Sunday (2.30pm), Olympic play Charlestown at Darling Street Oval.
On Saturday, Adamstown host Cooks Hill (2.30pm), New Lambton are at home to Edgeworth (2.30pm), Weston travel to Valentine (5pm) and Lake Macquarie are away to Maitland (6pm).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.