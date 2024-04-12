Newcastle Heraldsport
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

Unbeaten leaders set for showdown

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
April 12 2024 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Coach David Tanchevski expects Lambton to be "a little bit underdone" for their top-of-the-table clash with Broadmeadow at Magic Park on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media. Got a sports story, email Renee at r.valentine@newcastleherald.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.