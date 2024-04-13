Northstars set for first road trip

Northstars coach Kevin Noble hopes his side's first away trip today can help them find a "winning recipe" on the road this season.
The Northstars only have a 90-minute drive to Erina to face Central Coast Rhinos in the first local derby of 2024, but Noble said the trip could not be taken lightly.
Newcastle have already been beaten twice by Central Coast in pre-season fixtures, losing 8-3 at home before a tight 3-2 loss at Erina.
"A team we didn't play very well," Noble said.
"It's always a tough little trip down against a team that is eager to play you.
"And it's our first road test, so it will be good for the guys to try and find a winning recipe for road hockey."
Newcastle beat Canberra Brave in their opener last week.
The Rhinos re-entered the Australian Ice Hockey League last season after a long hiatus but they are shaping as a much more formidable outfit in 2024.
"They've gotten a lot better," Noble said.
"They've got some great players on their roster and players that are going to be a challenge to handle.
"They're a team that if we want to be a play-off side, we have to look to have a winning-record against."
The Northstars host the Sydney Ice Dogs on Sunday.
