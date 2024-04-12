Rosebud eyeing 'massive test' in firing and full-strength Magpies: NPLW

Adamstown coach Martin Slade is under no illusions as to the task ahead of them against a firing Maitland at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on Saturday night.
Fifth-placed Rosebud hit the second-placed Magpies in round seven of NPLW Northern NSW after a confidence-boosting run of wins over New Lambton (2-0), Mid Coast (7-0) and Warners Bay (8-5).
But Slade expects Maitland to be "next level".
The Magpies will have their full arsenal back in action with Georgia Amess returning from an overseas trip to rejoin forces with the league's leading scorer Bronte Peel and former Newcastle Jets striker Sophie Stapleford.
Maitland have scored 31 times in five outings and conceded just five while Rosebud have found the back of the net on 16 occasions but leaked 25 goals.
"To beat the three teams around us, we've done what we thought was achievable and within the realisms of where we are as a club," Slade said.
"This is a massive test."
As well as having Amess back, Maitland coach Keelan Hamilton said versatile Maddy Howard "looks likely" to also get her first minutes for a while after nursing a foot issue.
The game is at 7pm. Earlier on Saturday (4pm), Newcastle Olympic host Warners Bay and Charlestown are at home to New Lambton.
On Sunday (4pm), unbeaten leaders Broadmeadow travel to Taree to play last-placed Mid Coast.
