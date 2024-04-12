Why Melina Ayres is the ace up the Jets' sleeve as they target finals glory

Ryan Campbell would be tempted to start experienced strike weapon Melina Ayres in the Newcastle Jets' biggest game in six years.
But the Jets coach is more likely to keep the former Melbourne City and Melbourne Victory sharpshooter as the ace up his sleeve in their A-League Women's elimination final with Western United in Tarneit on Saturday night.
Ayres, who turns 25 on Saturday, is a key player to Newcastle's finals quest.
The Melburnian won two championships each with City and Victory before being a big-name signing for Newcastle this campaign.
It has been "a frustrating" season, disrupted by injury, concussion and illness, but it is not a coincidence that the Jets' club-record three-match winning run has coincided with Ayres' return to the pitch.
"I think Mel is a really good impact player to have at the moment," Campbell said.
"She's probably not ready to play 90 minutes and we really want her on the field at the end of the game, when if you need to score a goal, like in the Melbourne Victory game, you know that's she's going to be on the pitch and scoring.
"If she's on early and then doesn't get through the game, you sort of lose something at the end of the match that you could gain."
The Jets showed they have no shortage of strikepower in routing Adelaide 8-0 in the competition's final round to seal sixth place by goal difference and finish with the league's second-best attacking record behind Melbourne Victory.
"It's amazing we squeaked in," Ayres said.
"I'm super excited to have a crack at Western United again and hopefully get the first ever win in a finals series for the Jets.
"The last three games have been like our own little finals series. If we had have lost any of them we wouldn't have made it, so we got a little taste of the pressure of it.
"It will be a new experience for a lot of the girls, but we'll take a lot of belief from those last three games.
"I'm just glad to be back on the field. It's been such a frustrating season but I'm back now and I'll just continue to do whatever job Ryan wants me to do."
United limped to the finals after being hard hit by injuries but could have Matildas midfielder Chloe Logarzo back from a hip issue for the do-or-die play-off.
Young Matildas defender Claudia Cicco is also out with a broken bone in her foot.
The Jets beat United 3-1 in Tarneit in round 20 to kickstart their strong run to the finals.
In that match-up, the hosts were missing Logarzo and last year's A-League golden boot Hannah Keane, who has suffered a season-ending knee injury.
The game kicks off at 6.30pm and the Jets will secure a home semi-final against premiers Melbourne City should they win.
