Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Why Melina Ayres is the ace up the Jets' sleeve as they target finals glory

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
April 12 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jets sharpshooter Melina Ayres will be a key player in their do-or-die play-off this weekend. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Jets sharpshooter Melina Ayres will be a key player in their do-or-die play-off this weekend. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Ryan Campbell would be tempted to start experienced strike weapon Melina Ayres in the Newcastle Jets' biggest game in six years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media. Got a sports story, email Renee at r.valentine@newcastleherald.com.au

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.