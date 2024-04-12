Newcastle Herald
Knights coach queries refereeing calls after loss to Roosters

By Jasper Bruce
April 12 2024 - 5:50pm
Knights coach Adam O'Brien.
Adam O'Brien has lamented the officiating of Newcastle's loss to the Sydney Roosters, saying the Knights' faithful booed louder at the end of the game than any crowd he had heard before.

