Knights coach queries refereeing calls after loss to Roosters

Adam O'Brien has lamented the officiating of Newcastle's loss to the Sydney Roosters, saying the Knights' faithful booed louder at the end of the game than any crowd he had heard before.
But the coach will not seek any explanations from the NRL and refused to place sole blame on the match officials after his side fell 22-20 at McDonald Jones Stadium on Thursday night.
A try to Adam Elliott put the Knights back within two points in the final five minutes before Kalyn Ponga's line break threatened to help them snatch the game.
The Newcastle fullback tore down the right side but was stopped by opposite man Joey Manu, with centre Fetailaga Pauga then holding Ponga as he attempted to play the ball.
The incident slowed the ruck down enough for the Roosters defence to scamper back onside but was not deemed a professional foul.
Had a penalty been blown, the Knights could have taken a shot at goal from just outside the 40-metre line to potentially tie the game.
Jayden Brailey had one last roll of the dice when he kicked at close range but Terrell May caught the ball, helping the Roosters hold on and prompting the crowd to jeer.
"I empathise. These fans, they know footy," O'Brien said of the 21,940-strong crowd.
"I don't think I've ever heard a stadium so frustrated, never heard booing like that at the end of a game. There must be something in it."
O'Brien felt the officiating followed a "theme" and felt there were "two different standards" in policing the ruck. He was also displeased with the decision not to award Knights centre Dane Gagai a try due to an apparent obstruction in the second half.
Decoy runner Dylan Lucas took Roosters five-eighth Luke Keary out of the play but O'Brien felt the Roosters still had an opportunity to tackle Gagai. "It's a two v two, it's a missed tackle on the outside," the coach said.
But asked if he would contact the NRL to air his grievances further, O'Brien replied: "It'll just add to my workload."
"We've got a really disappointed dressing room that fought bloody hard tonight and me whingeing in here ain't going to help them," he added.
Meanwhile, Keary has been handed a $1000 fine for grabbing referee Gerard Sutton during the game.
The match-review committee charged Keary with grade-one contrary conduct on Friday morning, which carries a $1000 fine with an early guilty plea. Keary risks having to pay $1500 by challenging the charge.
Knights prop Jacob Saifiti was charged with a grade-one careless high tackle on Roosters rival Lindsay Collins.
If he takes the early guilty plea, he will have to pay an $1800 fine. If the Knights challenge it and lose, the fine will be $2500.
