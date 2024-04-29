Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Rider previously suspended for 23 years allegedly caught on motorbike

Updated April 30 2024 - 7:40am, first published 7:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture
File picture

A broken tail light has alerted Lake Macquarie police to a man - serving a 23-year driving ban - riding a motorbike.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.