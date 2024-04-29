Rider previously suspended for 23 years allegedly caught on motorbike

A broken tail light has alerted Lake Macquarie police to a man - serving a 23-year driving ban - riding a motorbike.
Officers spotted the rider just before 2am on Saturday as they were patrolling Glendale Drive at Glendale after they noticed a missing light on the back of a blue Honda.
Police stopped the bike and spoke with the driver. Checks revealed he had been disqualified from driving or riding until April 2047.
Police discovered the licence plate on the bike was allegedly stolen and the vehicle was unregistered.
The 41-year-old will face Toronto Local Court on May 6, charged with: never licensed person drive vehicle on road, use Class A vehicle with unauthorised number plate affixed, use uninsured motor vehicle, drive vehicle on road tax not paid, use unregistered registrable Class A motor vehicle on road, and goods in custody.
It came during the annual Anzac Day double demerit period, a five-day operation in which the region's police carried out thousands of breath tests and issued hundreds of fines.
