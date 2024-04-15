Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Government

'This just ain't safe': families negotiate four lanes to sports centre

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
April 16 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'This just ain't safe': families negotiate four lanes to sports centre
'This just ain't safe': families negotiate four lanes to sports centre

A GRANDFATHER has raised concerns about pedestrian safety as families are forced to traverse four lanes of traffic in peak hour to get to and from the Hunter Sports Centre (HSC) at Glendale.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Council News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.