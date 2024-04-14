Olympic strike back after minor setback as Broadmeadow stay top in NPLW

Coach Craig Atkins was confident Newcastle Olympic could "turn the corner" after routing Warners Bay 10-0 at Darling Street Oval on Saturday for their first win in four outings.
Last year's beaten grand finalists hosted the seventh-placed Panthers after back-to-back NPLW Northern NSW losses to Maitland (2-1) then Charlestown (2-0) before succumbing 6-0 to the Magpies in League Cup.
But Olympic were back to their clinical best on Saturday in a confidence-boosting performance with a busy week looming.
They face a grand final rematch against unbeaten defending champions Broadmeadow on April 24 bookended by games against Adamstown (April 21) and Mid Coast (April 28).
"The key is consistency with football, that's what we try to do," Atkins said.
"There were a lot of good signs and we've got to keep improving from here, try not to have any of those lapses."
Alannah Russell and Jemma House produced hat-tricks while Marion Dunbabin bagged a double and Elodie Dagg plus Kiera Bainsfair also got on the scoresheet.
The win elevated Olympic to 12 points, three clear of fifth-placed Adamstown, who lost 3-0 to second-placed Maitland (15 points) at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility on Saturday night.
Bronte Peel scored in the fifth minute to give Maitland an early 1-0 lead and take her season tally to 14 goals. Centre-back Tahlia Gossner and Emmeline Pepper sealed the three points with second-half goals.
Also on Saturday, Azzurri (13) scored two late goals to seal a 4-1 win over New Lambton (three) at Lisle Carr Oval.
Jess Gentle and Ella Joyce scored to give the hosts a 2-0 lead at the break but New Lambton's Reegan Bradley found the back of the net five minutes into the second half to keep the game in the balance until the death.
Chloe Martin's shot was deflected into the net in the 85th minute then Sienna Fraser-Kelly scored in stoppage time for the hosts.
On Sunday, Magic (16) beat last-placed Mid Coast 6-0 in Taree.
