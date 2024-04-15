Newcastle Herald
Drive-thru burritos, free coffee and $5 bowls: celebrations as chain expands

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
April 16 2024 - 8:00am
Luke Gilmour, Michael Timbs, Sean Ellis at the new Guzman y Gomez in Tighes Hills.
Guzman y Gomez is set to open a new store in Tighes Hill on Tuesday, and to celebrate are serving up $5 burritos and bowls, along with free coffee, all day long.

News director

Newcastle Herald news director. Interested in any and all yarns. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

