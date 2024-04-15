Drive-thru burritos, free coffee and $5 bowls: celebrations as chain expands

Guzman y Gomez is set to open a new store in Tighes Hill on Tuesday, and to celebrate are serving up $5 burritos and bowls, along with free coffee, all day long.
Franchisee Michael Timbs is behind the new shop on Elizabeth Street, which will feature a drive-thru. He opened his first GYG in Hamilton more than a decade ago, and has since opened GYGs in Kotara, Charlestown and Belmont, employing more than 60 people.
"Having been part of GYG for over 12 years, I am proud to be opening GYG Tighes Hill drive-thru giving the Newcastle community more convenience of getting GYG's the way they want - whether pick up, drive-thru or dine in," Mr Timbs said.
This week, hundreds of people will gather in the Hunter Valley to hear from over 60 speakers at the Australian Industrial Hemp Conference.
Yes, I release I'm setting myself up for several wisecracks by writing about a hemp conference right after yarns about the best pie place in town and a new burrito joint opening its doors.
However, I will take the high road. As the conference organisations reiterate in every interview, hemp and marijuana two different things.
Hemp has potential to be a multimillion-dollar industry within the Hunter - and not just from growing it.
There are lucrative spin-off sectors including hemp extracts, materials such as clothing or for construction, and food for humans and animals.
