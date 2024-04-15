Knights warhorse Tyson Frizell facing more time on sidelines

THE Newcastle Knights might have a 10-day turnaround, but it won't be enough for senior forward Tyson Frizell to return in Sunday's clash with Canterbury at Accor Stadium.
Frizell has been unavailable since Newcastle's 20-12 loss to the Warriors on March 31, when he suffered a grade-two hamstring tear but remarkably played out the full 80 minutes.
The 32-year-old warhorse told the Newcastle Herald he was facing "a few weeks" on the sidelines.
"We'll see how we go," he said, adding that it was the first time he had suffered a hamstring injury, which he described as feeling like he had been "shot in the leg".
It is a disappointing setback for the NSW and Kangaroos representative, who started the season in outstanding form, scoring two tries in Newcastle's first four games.
In his absence, rugged Dylan Lucas has been performing admirably, but the 23-year-old is likely to face the biggest challenge of his career on Sunday, when he is expected to mark Bulldogs giant Viliame Kikau.
