Em Rusciano grows fresh stage show from diagnosis and years of chaos

MULTIMEDIA star Em Rusciano is laying bare the chaos of the past five years in her brutally-honest new show, Outgrown.
Newcastle's Civic Theatre will host the comedian, singer, radio broadcaster, podcaster and writer on Friday, August 16 as part of her 15-date Australian tour.
It will be Rusciano's first national tour since Rage and Rainbows in 2019 and comes after arguably the most challenging period in the 45-year-old's life.
In 2022 the mother-of-three revealed she had been diagnosed with ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder), autism and early menopause after suffering from depression during the COVID pandemic.
Rusciano addressed those issues publicly in 2022 when she spoke at the National Press Club of Australia.
"The last five years have been brutal, beautiful and bonkers," Rusciano said.
"They challenged everything I ever believed about myself to my core. Not to be dramatic, but the term 'complete ego death' wouldn't be out of place here.
"I'm finally limping out the other side of it now with way less oestrogen, and as a newly crowned neuro-divergent double threat."
Following the life-changing diagnosis, Rusciano said it feels natural to return to the live stage for the first time in five years.
"You can look forward to a multi-sensory exploration and examination of the beauty that can emerge after everything has been burned to the ground," she said.
"And of course elaborate costumes, novelty-sized props and me work-shopping my trauma via an over the top all out musical comedy extravaganza."
Tickets for Em Rusciano's Outgrown at the Civic Theatre are on sale at 10am on Tuesday, April 23.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.