Give croquet a good whack with Lake Macquarie's new $2.3m centre

ANYONE can give croquet a whack thanks to a new $2.3 million centre at Glendale.
The new, national-level croquet facility features six new courts and facilities, making it the largest of its kind in the state.
It's hoped to open the gates to players of all ages and abilities, ushering in a new era of competitors, Toronto Croquet Club president Marion Davies said.
"We're feeling very excited and very thankful," she said.
"Croquet is quite popular and it's becoming more popular with younger people, this gives us the opportunity to have some of the bigger tournaments rather than just local ones between clubs.
"It makes us feel that we're going to be able to expand and help other people to learn what a great sport it is.
"To be able to learn to play is quite easy, but to become a good player requires a lot of practice and extra tactics."
The Lake Macquarie Croquet Centre is kitted out with field lighting, an amenities building with a kitchen and meeting room and a shared path connecting courts to the car park.
In 2025, it will host the Australian Gateball Championships, built to national competition standards to host large-scale events down the track.
The project has been in the works since 2011, when members of the club first approached the council.
Toronto Croquet Club is home to more than 70 members, founded in 1992 by life member Pam Durie.
When she started it there were just 20 people onboard, since then it has grown to four codes of croquet, she said.
"We're just absolutely delighted, it leaves me speechless, I'm thrilled to bits," she said.
"Now we can play every day, seven days a week and I wouldn't want to be anywhere else other than this beautiful site.
"I would like people to come and enjoy the pleasures of croquet."
Lake Macquarie mayor Kay Fraser cut the ribbon at Bill Bower Oval on Tuesday morning, before picking up a mallet herself.
"It's huge in Lake Macquarie, croquet is really big," she said.
"This will be the start of those national events coming to Lake Macquarie, so it's great for tourism.
"We value bringing people together because it builds our community, there's six courts here and I think it will get bigger and bigger."
The club will host a free open day on Sunday, April 21 to introduce new players of all ages to the sport and the Glendale centre. It also plans to visit local schools in coming months to encourage younger participation.
Clubs from across NSW will converge on the venue early next month for a three-day tournament.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.