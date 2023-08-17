LOCALS will soon be free to croquet all day as work begins on a $3.2 million centre at Glendale.
Lake Macquarie City Council hopes the project at Bill Bower Oval will attract elite players from across the country to compete in the city.
The new facility boasts six croquet courts built to national competition standards, an amenity building, field lighting and parking spaces - allowing the sport to be played on weekends.
Toronto Croquet Club vice president and chair of the relocation committee Allan Graham said he hopes the centre will usher in a new era for the sport.
"It means a lot to us, specifically for the fact we can play seven days a week and evening croquet with lighting systems on some of the courts," he said.
"Croquet is popular and it's a relatively cheap sport, it can be as serious as you want to make it.
"We believe that because we'll be able to offer seven day a week play that we will attract a younger population who can play of a weekend - it's a non-contact sport, it's physically easy because you're generally walking but it's a bit like snooker in that there's some mind work involved as well."
Members range in age from school children to one of their more vintage members who turned 97 this week and is still playing.
He said the new centre will be the only one in the state with six lawns.
The club first approached the council about 12 years ago asking for a standalone croquet centre.
At the moment, the Toronto Croquet Club plays at Ron Hill Oval and feeds into the cricket season.
"The old premises was made on the surrounds of the cricket oval and it wasn't properly drained, it was quite irregular and difficult to get flat surfaces - it was a struggle," Mr Graham said.
"We're anxiously waiting for these lawns to be finished, when it opens next year we're planning to have some come and try days that will be open to everyone."
The new centre is already set to host the Australian Gateball Championship in 2025.
By giving the croquet club their own centre, the game can be played year-round.
It's set to be completed in January, 2024 and is part of the council's $118.8m capital works program for 2023-24.
According to the council, construction of the centre won't affect the existing sports fields and facilities and there will be no changes to public access to Bill Bower Oval.
Work on the shared pathway connecting the facility has finished.
The Newcastle Herald has contacted Lake Macquarie City Council for comment.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
