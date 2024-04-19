Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

There's never such a thing as a certainty in any racing

April 19 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mackenna the hot favourite for the Ladbrokes Golden Easter Egg Final at Wentworth Park. Picture supplied
Mackenna the hot favourite for the Ladbrokes Golden Easter Egg Final at Wentworth Park. Picture supplied

Any punter knows there is no such thing as a certainty, and even more so in a major event.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.