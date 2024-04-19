There's never such a thing as a certainty in any racing

Any punter knows there is no such thing as a certainty, and even more so in a major event.
But many hardened professionals are conceding that superstar greyhound Mackenna looks as close to a good thing as imaginable in the 2024 Ladbrokes Golden Easter Egg Final at Sydney's Wentworth Park on Saturday night.
On the back of a scintillating performance in her heat, where she clocked the second fastest time ever run at Wentworth Park - a stunning 29.20s - Mackenna was equally impressive in her semi-final win (29.28s).
Those performances, and aided by what looks a favourable box draw in two, it's not surprising that Mackenna is poised to become one of the shortest priced Easter Egg favourites of all time.
Bookmakers have Mackenna odds-on for the $350,000 final, shorter than the likes of champions Fernando Bale ($2.10 in 2015) and She's A Pearl ($2.15 in 2022) and deservedly so.
Mackenna's time to the first marker in the semi-finals was 5.39s. Of the other finalists, only Nangar Jim posted a quicker first sectional in the semis with a 5.38s, but as he is drawn out in box 5, he will battle to cross her.
Notoriously slow beginner Zipping Megatron is drawn to her right in box 3 and another slow beginner, Ferness, is in box 1. Mackenna should be able to hold the lead around the first turn.
But strange things can often happen in big races, and if she was to miss the start just slightly, then it would be game on.
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
