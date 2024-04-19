Greyhound news from around the NSW regions, April 19

A greyhound with a connection to the Crown Prince of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan, is one of the leading chances in Saturday night's Ladbrokes Golden Easter Egg final.
Nad Al Sheba is trained by Peter Lagogiane who spent two years training for the Crown Prince between 2014 and 2016, and qualified for the Egg final with a smart win in last week's semi-finals at Wentworth Park.
When he was training in Dubai, Lagogiane - who won the inaugural Million Dollar Chase in 2018 and then won it again in 2020 with Handsome Prince - was based at Nad Al Sheba, and promised himself when he got a dog good enough he would use the name.
The Sydney trainer has had two Easter Egg finalists in the past, finishing second with Federal Lilly in 2019 and sixth with Vicki's Queen in 2021, and despite all his success in the sport, he is still chasing his first Group 1 victory.
The added bonus with Nad Al Sheba is that unlike his other big victories, Peter and wife Jodie own this greyhound.
Horses and dogs
There has been a constant influence of thoroughbred participants getting involved in greyhound racing.
Jockey Brenton Avdulla has enjoyed great success as an owner and Kembla trainer Mitch Beer has a share in Nangar Larry, a finalist in the Golden Easter Egg.
Another crew who will be there cheering on Easter Egg night will be Chris Waller's racing manager Charlie Duckworth and wife, jockey Kathy O'Hara, who are owners of Wallacia Mist, one of the favourites for the Group 3 Ultra Sense Final.
The couple have been involved as owners of a few greyhounds and are regularly trackside to cheer on their dogs.
Sommerville final
Northern Rivers clubs Grafton and Casino are honouring long-time local vet Jack Sommerville with a special feature event.
Sommerville passed away earlier this year. He was the on-track vet for several decades at Grafton, Lismore and Casino, and serviced the participants right across the Northern Rivers, being described as a man who "had the greyhound industry at heart".
The two clubs scheduled a feature with heats run on April 14 and April 16 at Grafton and Casino.
The $50,000 final is set for Grafton on Saturday April 20.
Nowra Puppy Classic
It has produced some very handy performers in the past, and it won't be surprising if that's the case again in 2024 when the Ladbrokes Nowra Puppy Classic is run.
Heats of the $40,000 feature event - which now has Group 2 status - will be run on Sunday April 21 with the final on April 27.
The Classic dates back to 2003 and has been won by smart greyhounds such as Double Twist in 2013, Stilton Blue in 2014 and Sky Wave in 2018.
David Smith's Tarawi Rocky took out last year's Nowra Puppy Classic.
