A perfect plan rewarded for the Digbys at National Adoption Day

For some it's spontaneous, for others some thought goes into the decision, but for Brianna and John Digby it was a plan devised several months in advance.
Like any well thought out plan it was executed to precision, and less than three minutes after the commencement of the Greyhounds As Pets' (GAP) National Adoption Day (NAD), Brianna and John had adopted the newest member to their family; Lenny.
"Ever since we got married last year, we always knew we were going to adopt a greyhound," John said.
The Digbys made the early morning trek from Lochinvar in the Upper Hunter to be there when "the gates opened" at National Adoption Day, the biggest event Greyhounds As Pets hosts each year at the Entertainment Quarter in Sydney's Moore Park.
It paid dividends as they were able to secure Lenny and were the first official adopters on what would be the most successful National Adoption Day on record.
"I think greyhounds are a really good breed, they are really friendly, they are odourless, they are calm, a really well rounded dog, and we are so excited to have one now," Brianna said.
"The people at [GAP] Wyee were really very helpful in trying to find out which dog would be a good dog for us. Then we heard that this adoption day was coming up so we wanted to jump on it.
"They told us to make sure we get here early as it looked like it was going to be a really big event, so we needed to get here and make sure we got our dog. So we did and we've got Lenny, and we're super excited.
"He will definitely be spoilt at home. We have just built a property in Lochinvar, with a nice big back yard for him to enjoy," Brianna said.
"I'm sure he's going to enjoy it," John said.
"We'll take him for a walk every day, although I think he'll mostly be relaxing on the lounge."
While Greyhounds As Pets hold more than 100 activations and adoption events throughout the year, the largest is the annual NAD, and this year it proved to be not only one of the most popular in the event's history, but also the most successful.
Large crowds flocked to the Entertainment Quarter with a steady flow of foot traffic throughout the day, with satellite NAD events also held in Bathurst and Casino. A total of 48 greyhounds found new homes, surpassing the previous biggest NAD result of 41 greyhounds rehomed in 2018.
"A number of adopters had pre-registered and had their dog already picked out, and lots of other people came along to National Adoption Day to be taken along on that journey, to find out all about having a greyhound as a pet, to experience the dogs here on the day, to explore a little bit and they'll be back," GRNSW CEO Rob Macaulay said.
"We saw lots of people from diverse cultural backgrounds, lots of people from all sorts of places in the world and they are all joined in their love for greyhounds.
"These might be the world's most perfect modern pet. They are apartment adaptable, they don't moult, they rarely bark, and you only have to walk them once a day. Those interested can go onto the GAP website and we've got quite a few to choose from, and more importantly, we can match potential adopters with the best dog for their circumstances. We've got a dog for everyone."
This article was produced as part of an ACM partnership with Greyhound Racing NSW.
