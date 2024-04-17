Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

Why big four bank CEO thinks Newcastle ticks more boxes than capital cities

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated April 17 2024 - 6:38pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ANZ chief executive Shayne Elliott at Merewether beach. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
ANZ chief executive Shayne Elliott at Merewether beach. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

The head of one of Australia's big four banks has given Newcastle a ringing endorsement, declaring it "checks more boxes than most parts of the country", including the capital cities.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

News director

Newcastle Herald news director. Interested in any and all yarns. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.