Two helicopters and an electric submersible: 'next level' luxury cruising into Newcastle

Novocastrians will get a glimpse of "next level" ocean cruising when a new-age ultra-luxury ship visits the port next week.
The small discovery ship, Scenic Eclipse II, will arrive in Newcastle on Monday as part of its inaugural voyage exploring Australian waters.
It will be a homecoming of sorts for tour company Scenic, which was founded in Newcastle 38 years ago.
Scenic Eclipse II, which launched in 2023, has 114 luxury suites - all with balconies - over five decks. There are butlers for every suite and, if the budget stretches, there is a two-bedroom "owner's penthouse".
The 10 dining options on board range from casual to high-end restaurants, and there are eight bars and lounges.
The company says it's the only cruise ship with two on-board helicopters, which are used for guest flights and heli-fishing.
There's also an electric submersible, Scenic Neptune II, that can take up to eight people 100 metres below for panoramic underwater viewing.
A Discovery Team, made up of 15 experts from geologists to anthropologists, is on board to accompany passengers on exploration trips via a Zodiac to remote beaches.
Pools, floating hammocks, and a inflatable trampoline are also attractions.
