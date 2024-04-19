Defender's injury 'massive' blow as Eagles strive for consistency in NPLW

Coach Aaron Stedman has described the long-term loss of centre-back Serena Carter to injury as "massive" while New Lambton strive for some consistency.
New Lambton have posted just one win in five outings as they eye unbeaten NPLW Northern NSW leaders Broadmeadow in round eight at Alder Park on Saturday (4pm).
The Eagles' depth has been tested in a stop-start campaign and they are sweating on the return of Jets Cassidy Davis and Lauren Allan once their A-League commitments finish.
Carter broke her elbow at training ahead of last weekend's 4-1 loss to third-placed Charlestown and could be sidelined for at least three months after needing surgery.
New Lambton, who have two games in hand, lost 3-2 to Magic in a thrilling first-round exchange.
"We gave them a really good run that game, it's probably been our best performance all year," Stedman said. "We've had other moments, but as a whole game that's been the benchmark. It's consistency that's killing us."
Stedman will be sidelined himself this weekend due to illness with Davis set to direct from the bench.
The Maitland-Azzurri match set for Cooks Square Park on Sunday has been postponed to avoid a clash with the Jets' semi-final in Maitland.
Olympic host Adamstown (12.10pm) on Sunday and Warners Bay travel to Mid Coast (4pm).
