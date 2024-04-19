Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Backline moves as Wildfires look to repeat defensive effort against Gordon

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
April 19 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Versatile Susannah Cooke will shift to halfback for the Wildfires' round-two match-up with Gordon. Picture by Marina Neil
Versatile Susannah Cooke will shift to halfback for the Wildfires' round-two match-up with Gordon. Picture by Marina Neil

Coach Anthony Eriksson has challenged the Hunter Wildfires to build on a strong first-up defensive effort in Jack Scott Cup as they eye round-two opponents Gordon at Chatswood on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media. Got a sports story, email Renee at r.valentine@newcastleherald.com.au

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.