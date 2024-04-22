Newcastle accounting firm beats out capital city competition

A Newcastle accounting firm has beat out capital city competition to win the top gong in a national competition.
Beam Bookkeeping won the accounting bookkeeping services category in this year's Australian Small Business Champion Awards.
Managing director Katie McCool said the fact a Hunter-based business stood out to judges amongst other finalists from larger metropolitan areas showed business was booming in the region.
"The Hunter region has come leaps and bounds and has become a robust network of modern industry, creative enterprise and innovation," Ms McCool said.
"We are fortunate to provide bookkeeping services to a range of businesses and industries in the region and can see how dynamic the city, its representatives and community members are.
"We are proud to be a symbol of that and to represent the city on a national scale, as well as be recognised for the hard work our team do daily to help our client's businesses to flourish."
Ms McCool said at the core of Beam Bookkeeping's success was their philosophy of empowering business owners, by providing them with valuable time to focus on growth and improvement.
The accounting firm has also implemented strategic expansion initiatives, which have enabled them to rapidly grow their network in both geographic reach and client base in the Hunter Region.
More than 5500 businesses entered the 2024 Australian Small Business Champion Awards. The Hunter performed incredibly well, with 35 finalists and eight overall winners.
The region's other winners included Hunter Plastic Surgery in Charlestown (cosmetic specialist), Tailored HQ in Newcastle (interior designer), Vigour Graphics in Highfields (web development), Beam Bookkeeping in Newcastle West (accounting bookkeeping services) and Creative Sensory Spaces in Hamilton (specialised small business).
Beresfield's Nova Team Australia took out the Business Growth Award and Versair in Eleebana won the gong for New Service Business.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.