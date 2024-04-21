Newcastle Herald
Jets face Herculean task in Melbourne after being shot down in Maitland

By Renee Valentine
Updated April 21 2024 - 6:24pm, first published 6:00pm
Newcastle Jets v Melbourne City: ALW semi-final, first leg at Maitland Sportsground on Sunday. Pictures by Peter Lorimer

The Newcastle Jets face a Herculean effort in the return match of their leg two-legged A-League Women's semi-final with premiers Melbourne City after going down 3-0 at Maitland Sportsground on Sunday.

