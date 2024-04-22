Speak up or lose it: housing plan a crushing blow for Lake Mac wildlife haven

It is not necessary to build houses on this particular parcel of land and this development will be of no lasting value to the community. The SMRB group has gathered extensive evidence about the site and compiled a comprehensive proposal for its future use. If their vision is realised, what we might have instead of another housing estate is a special botanical reserve, a central botanical garden. Because of its easy access, future generations of children would have an opportunity to experience what it is like to actually be in the bush, rather than observing it from footpaths, and school groups could access the site on day excursions for environmental study.

