Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

BMX bandits given boost with track named after popular fire captain

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
April 22 2024 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
State Member for Cessnock Clayton Barr, Cessnock City mayor Jay Suvaal, and Federal Member for Hunter Dan Repacholi, standing with BMX riders and skateboarders on the new Neville Tomlinson BMX Facility. Picture supplied
State Member for Cessnock Clayton Barr, Cessnock City mayor Jay Suvaal, and Federal Member for Hunter Dan Repacholi, standing with BMX riders and skateboarders on the new Neville Tomlinson BMX Facility. Picture supplied

HUNTER Valley children will have no excuse not to get active these school holidays after a new BMX facility was unveiled in Bellbird.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.