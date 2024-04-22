BMX bandits given boost with track named after popular fire captain

HUNTER Valley children will have no excuse not to get active these school holidays after a new BMX facility was unveiled in Bellbird.
The Neville Tomlinson Regional BMX facility at Carmichael Park, will not only provide recreational opportunities for riders, but will allow club members to train for competitive racing.
Other sporting facilities at Carmichael Park have received an upgrade, including an additional four new bay cricket practice nets, a full-size multi-purpose court and a hit-up/rebound wall.
The BMX track was funded by the NSW ($250,000) and Federal Governments ($500,000).
The NSW Government tipped in a further $648,640 for the other new sporting amenities.
Cessnock City mayor Jay Suvaal said the BMX track was named after popular local identity, Neville Tomlinson, who served as Bellbird Fire Station captain for 37 years between 1971 and 2008.
Mr Tomlinson died in 2014.
"Neville was instrumental in establishing the original track that became a hub of activity for generations of residents," Cr Suvaal said.
"I look forward to seeing the community come together to enjoy these fantastic new facilities."
