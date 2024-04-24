Age will not weary nations' common bond of humanity

Emphasised by Turkey's founding father, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, who was one of the Turkish commanders at Gallipoli, his commemoration of the Anzacs has unparalleled significance in the ethics of modern warfare. In his address to the parents of the fallen Anzacs, Ataturk mourns for the soldiers of both sides. Acknowledging the bereavement of the Anzacs' parents, these immortal words of Ataturk could not have taken its place in history in any better way. By saying "wipe away your tears! Your children are lying in our bosom. After having lost their lives on this land, they have become our sons as well", Turkey has not only recognised Australia and New Zealand's great sacrifice, but embraced the Anzacs "who lie in peace in Gallipoli" as its own sons.