Hub for 650 public servants opens for business

The NSW government has completed its $13.8 million workplace hub for three agencies in High Street, Maitland.
Employees from the Department of Regional NSW, Department of Customer Service and Department of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure have moved into the building.
The hub can accommodate up to 650 regional workers, as well as other government workers visiting the Hunter.
The state government said the project supported 40 construction jobs for local tradespeople and subcontractors.
Property and Development NSW built the Maitland hub to reduce rent and associated costs from having multiple leases.
The modern working environment would support "enhanced collaboration and improve service delivery" to regional communities.
Work is still underway to upgrade the building's environment credentials to a 5-star NABERS energy rating and a 4-star NABERS water rating.
The state Labor member for Maitland, Jenny Aitchison, said the hub provided 5500 square metres of work space across two floors, and more than 250 car parking spaces.
"This is a great boost for the Maitland community, as it keeps jobs in this area and will deliver economic benefits," she said.
The Minister for the Hunter, Yasmin Catley, said the hub meant more jobs and opportunities for the community, and helped lay the groundwork for growth.
"We recognise the immense talent and potential of our rural workers, and the opening of the hub highlights our commitment to preserving local jobs and fostering economic growth in rural areas," Ms Catley said.
"We strive to bridge the gap between urban and rural employment and this commitment will help decentralise opportunities and spread economic success beyond the metropolitan areas."
The founder and managing director of construction business Hunter Mason, Mathew Callender, said the project involved 11 apprentices, 20 tradespeople, and committed $850,000 towards Indigenous participation.
Other regional hubs were in development in Dubbo and Coffs Harbour, the Minister for Lands and Property, Steven Kamper, said yesterday.
"This fantastic new hub provides high quality facilities for government employees who call this region home, and a place to work for visiting employees when they are in town for the day," Mr Kamper said.
