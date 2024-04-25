Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

'A rollercoaster': Anzac reflects on time as a commando in Afghanistan

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
Updated April 25 2024 - 5:40pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former commando Matthew Schumacher at the Wangi Anzac Day service.
Former commando Matthew Schumacher at the Wangi Anzac Day service.

Matthew Schumacher's time as a commando in Afghanistan was "exhilarating and scary" in equal measure.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.