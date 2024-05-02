Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Love leaves a permanent mark for author of The Tattooist Of Auschwitz

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
May 3 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Prchniak as Gita Fuhrmannova and Jonah Hauer-King as Lale Sokolov in The Tattooist of Auschwitz. Picture Stan
Anna Prchniak as Gita Fuhrmannova and Jonah Hauer-King as Lale Sokolov in The Tattooist of Auschwitz. Picture Stan

FOR more than two decades Holocaust survivor Lale Sokolov has been an omnipresent figure in the life of New Zealand-Australian author Heather Moore.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

More from Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.