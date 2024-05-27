Revealed: plans for five-storey hotel in Hunter Valley

A new five-storey hotel in will look to fill a gap in the Hunter Valley tourism sector by catering for people seeking high-quality short-stay accommodation, planning documents have revealed.
The $12.7-million development will be located in Cessnock's CBD, on North Avenue at the site of Osland's Independent Carpets and Bedding, which will be demolished to make way for the five-storey building that will contain 66 rooms, cafe and function room.
The developer is the same entity that owns the nearby shopping complex and wants to provide cost-effective modern accommodation.
"The proposed development will provide additional tourist accommodation stock to help elevate the shortage during peak times as well as providing a one-night stay not provided by most facilities," planning documents state.
The developer has requested an exception to the council's building height limit of 15 metres to cater for the rooftop function room, which will feature an outdoor courtyard.
"The addition of the fifth storey for a small portion of the building provides design character which provides a positive impact to the streetscape," the documents state.
The function room will be able to cater for small and medium events of up to 100 people, including corporate events, weddings and birthdays.
"The rooftop space is a unique space for Cessnock and the Hunter. During times when there are no booked functions, the rooftop courtyard may operate as a small bar or outdoor lounge space for hotel guests."
The cafe will be located at the front of the building, facing the street, accommodating up to 40 people and open to guests and the public.
The hotel will be able to accommodate up to 141 people. Peak visitation is expected to coincide with the event and concert season in the vineyards, along with weekends.
The traffic report lodged with Cessnock City Council says the development is expected to create a "maximum hourly rate of 22 vehicles (44 vehicles spread over 2 lanes)".
"The traffic generated as outlined above is considered consistent with the use of the area and would have an insignificant impact on traffic flows in the surrounding streets," the report states.
The developers hope to break ground by the end of the year, with construction expected to take 12 to 18 months.
The Hunter has become the first place to see the effects of 'Same Job, Same Pay' laws, which were introduced by the Albanese government at the end of 2023.
Twenty-seven labour hire miners at the Mount Pleasant coal mine near Muswellbrook have been transitioned to permanent workers, receiving a pay rise of more than $30,000.
In March, the Mining and Energy Union (MEU) made a Same Job Same Pay application to the Fair Work Commission for Programmed labour hire to address the significant pay gap between directly employed workers and labour-hire workers at the mine.
The MEU has withdrawn the application after mine operator Thiess agreed to directly employ the labour hire workers.
Australian Council of Trade Unions acting secretary Liam O'Brien said the groundbreaking case would set a precedent for other labour hire workers and their employers.
"Today is a huge victory for Hunter Valley coal miners and their Mining and Energy Union who had their back every step of the way," Mr O'Brien said.
The Maitland Business Chamber will celebrate its 75th anniversary this year.
It'll mark the milestone with a gala to honour the many businesses that have contributed to the economic growth of the city.
The gala evening will be held on Friday, June 21, at the Maitland Town Hall.
While researching the organisation's history ahead of its 75th anniversary, the team at Maitland Business Chamber found its older than they thought - by about 40 years.
It turns out the Maitland Chamber of Commerce was first proposed in 1905, and the first committee established in 1906 - not 1949 as first believed.
However, 2024 marks 75 years as an incorporated entity. MBC president Michael Maffey said the ticketed evening was "not a networking or business event".
"Rather it's a celebration of the resilience, enterprise, entrepreneurship, resilience and achievements of the many businesses that have operated through Maitland's history," he said.
Hunter Means Business is a weekly column proudly flying the flag for the region's economic sector, published every Tuesday. Got a tip? Email jamieson.murphy@newcastleherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.