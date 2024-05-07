Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Blues need miracle to defend Interstate Golf series title

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
May 7 2024 - 6:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW representatives Amy Squires and Ella Scaybrook at Southport Golf Club on Tuesday. Picture by David Tease, Golf NSW
NSW representatives Amy Squires and Ella Scaybrook at Southport Golf Club on Tuesday. Picture by David Tease, Golf NSW

CAPTAIN Jye Pickin and his NSW team need to produce something special and rely on other results to go the Blues way on Wednesday to qualify for the final of the National Interstate golf series at Southport Golf Club.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.