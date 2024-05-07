Blues need miracle to defend Interstate Golf series title

CAPTAIN Jye Pickin and his NSW team need to produce something special and rely on other results to go the Blues way on Wednesday to qualify for the final of the National Interstate golf series at Southport Golf Club.
NSW are fourth with two wins after a mixed second day in the matchplay series, losing to Queensland 4.5-3.5 before thrashing Tasmania 6-2.
Queensland (3.5 wins) are certain of a top two finish.
To make the final, NSW needs to thrash Western Australia and have second-placed Victoria (3 wins) lose heavily to Tasmania.
Pickin and fellow Hunter golfers Ella Scaysbrook and Amy Squires led the way on Tuesday.
Pickin edged out Queenslander Quinton Croker on the 18th hole and backed up to account for Jonty Lunson four and three.
Scaysbrook beat Justice Bosio two and one and then cruised past Mackenzie Wilson four and three.
In her senior interstate debut, Squires went down to Shyla Singh three and two before bouncing back to pip Tailah Mowat.
