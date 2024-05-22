Fresh look under way for historic Toronto Baths

AS the cooler weather sets in and bathers are pushed to the back of the drawer, keen swimmers can dream about where to take the plunge next summer with a revamp under way at Toronto Baths.
A turning of the sod ceremony took place on Wednesday, May 22, marking the beginning of the $1 million upgrade, funded under the state government's Places to Swim program.
The historic swimming spot is planned to become fully enclosed and accessible for people of all abilities by July.
Upgrades include an accessibility ramp into the water, jetty decking and netting to protect users from sharks and other large sea creatures.
The existing L-shaped jetty will be extended with an additional arm in the north-east corner to create a fully enclosed bathing area.
Toronto Baths have been a magnet for generations of swimmers, boaties and anglers for almost 100 years.
Toronto Swimmers group member Bevan McGregor, who swims year-round at the site, says he's pleased the baths will be upgraded.
He has always been drawn to the lake for its "morning calm, spectacular sunrises and abundant marine life".
"Then there's the feel of the water against your skin and the joy that permeates your being after the swim," he said.
Lake Macquarie City Council Community History officer Judy Messiter said private bathing enclosures were installed along Toronto's foreshore in the late 1800s or early 1900s, but the first council-run baths opened in 1925.
"There was much discussion in the newspapers on the initial site, and also more discussion in 1929 about moving them," she said.
However, the baths remained.
Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully said the government was pleased to provide funding to revitalise the Toronto foreshore and nearby historic swimming baths.
"This is an investment in high-quality recreational open space for the local community which will help make Toronto Baths more accessible and safer for generations to come," he said.
"These improvements will ensure everyone in our community can enjoy this magnificent and historic swimming spot," Lake Macquarie mayor Kay Fraser said.
Lake Macquarie MP Greg Piper said the works would "no doubt bring more visitors to our already popular Toronto foreshore".
"The completed works to the Town Green precinct have really lifted the foreshore and the community and local businesses are already seeing the benefits," he said.
The upgrade marks the next phase of work under the Toronto Foreshore Master Plan.
