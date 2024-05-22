Newcastle Herald
Fresh look under way for historic Toronto Baths

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated May 22 2024 - 4:05pm, first published 4:00pm
Regular Toronto Baths users Bevan McGregor and Sally Collins (top left), are excited about the new upgrades coming to their favourite swimming spot. Pictures supplied
AS the cooler weather sets in and bathers are pushed to the back of the drawer, keen swimmers can dream about where to take the plunge next summer with a revamp under way at Toronto Baths.

