Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Woman accused of hitting dog-walker, buildings while drink driving

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
May 22 2024 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The scene of the incident in Maitland on March 14. Pictures by Laura Rumbel

A WOMAN has faced court for the first time accused of being drunk behind the wheel when her four-wheel-drive careened out of control on Maitland's main street and struck a pedestrian.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Police and crime reporter at the Newcastle Herald. Email: afalkenmire@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.