Woman accused of hitting dog-walker, buildings while drink driving

A WOMAN has faced court for the first time accused of being drunk behind the wheel when her four-wheel-drive careened out of control on Maitland's main street and struck a pedestrian.
Jodie Reinikka, 35, faces charges of high-range drink driving, causing bodily harm by misconduct in charge of a motor vehicle, and driving recklessly or furiously in a speed or manner that was dangerous.
Her case was mentioned for the first time in Maitland Local Court on Wednesday, two months after the incident unfolded on High Street.
Magistrate Ron Maiden adjourned the charges to Maitland Local Court again next month.
An emergency response erupted when a four-wheel-drive allegedly mounted the pavement, injuring a man out walking his dog, and rammed into nearby buildings just before 9am on March 14.
The pedestrian was taken to Maitland hospital for treatment.
The town's library and nearby carpark were closed for days due to the damage done to a neighbouring building.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.