Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News
Satire

Seven Days in League: Junior footy no place for silly sausages

By Robert Dillon
May 23 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THURSDAY

Real sausages, even these green ones by Raiders fan Peter Lindbeck, include meat.
Real sausages, even these green ones by Raiders fan Peter Lindbeck, include meat.

WHAT right-minded person would demand vegan sausages for junior footy players?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.