Toronto housing development: objections to Excelsior Parade project

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
May 24 2024 - 9:00am
AN UNPOPULAR housing development which neighbours say is 'too big' and 'out of character' with Toronto will go to Lake Macquarie council for a decision next week.

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

