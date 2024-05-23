'I love it' - Eraring workers celebrate power station's extension

Eraring Power Station workers have given a big thumbs up to the decision to keep the energy powerhouse running for another two years.
After months of uncertainty, workers were in a relaxed mood as they left the plant and the end of their shift on Thursday.
"I love it; it will allow me to finish my apprenticeship," second year apprentice Zac Stanbridge said.
Mr Stanbridge said he was open to career opportunities beyond Eraring.
"I'll go wherever I can get a job, but this decision gives me a bit more breathing room," he said.
Maintenance worker Jason said he was optimistic about the future.
"The decision to keep it going gives us a bit more certainty in the short term," he said.
"Moving ahead I think there will be plenty of opportunities with renewables," he said.
Engineer Juan Bradbury said he hoped to retire in August 2027.
"It's a positive announcement for the people of NSW but it also means I will have a job for another couple of years," he said.
Earlier, plant manager Tony Phillips said news of the extension had been received "very well" throughout the plant.
"It's provided another two years of security for our employees, which has been very welcome,"he said.
He said he was proud of the how the workforce had dealt the uncertainty surrounding the plant's future.
"Their performance has been outstanding," he said.
"Today's announcement provides two years of certainty not only for our employees but also our suppliers and our customers."
He said the company would continue its employee support programs and the $5million community investment fund."
