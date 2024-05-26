Best foot forward for life off the field

"We wanted to create a business together, and every man and their dog's got a coffee shop or clothing line, so we wanted to think outside the square," Mr Regado said. "One of my mate's dad has been in Bali for ages and got some good connections over there. As soon as we heard Bali a light bulb sort of clicked. We went to Bali during a bye round to have a look, and it was just a thought at that stage."