Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Business

Best foot forward for life off the field

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
May 27 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Knights star Bradman Best and Marc Regado turned sunrise coffee conversations into a Bali villa and a painting business. Pictures by Peter Lorimer, Jonathan Carroll
Knights star Bradman Best and Marc Regado turned sunrise coffee conversations into a Bali villa and a painting business. Pictures by Peter Lorimer, Jonathan Carroll

For years, Bradman Best and Marc Regado have met at Merewether beach to start the day with a coffee, and talk about their hopes and dreams as they watch the sun rise.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

News director

Newcastle Herald news director and business reporter. Interested in any and all yarns. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.