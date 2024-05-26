Best foot forward for life off the field

For years, Bradman Best and Marc Regado have met at Merewether beach to start the day with a coffee, and talk about their hopes and dreams as they watch the sun rise.
Those early-morning caffeine-fuelled conversations quickly became a friendship, which evolved into a brotherhood and business partnership, as Mr Regado helps the Knights young gun plan for life after football.
The pair have multiple business ventures between them, including a Balinese villa that's rented out to tourists and Newcastle painting company That's Us.
"You don't see many 22-year-olds thinking about life after footy," Mr Regado said. "During our conversations down at the beach, I'd always say to him that you've got to think about life after football, because it's not forever. He was very open minded to that, so that's why we clicked really well.
"He's a rare one. He's got a good head on his shoulders and that's why I trusted him doing business together."
The two first met through mutual friends, who would regularly gather for a sunrise coffee at the beach.
"As our bond got stronger, we always said 'we need to do something'," Best said.
"We're both very passionate about similar things and we both want to set our families up. I want to be successful in life outside of what I'm doing [in rugby league]. We put our heads together and that's how this has all come about."
Their first investment came after a "random and spontaneous" trip to Bali last year.
"We wanted to create a business together, and every man and their dog's got a coffee shop or clothing line, so we wanted to think outside the square," Mr Regado said. "One of my mate's dad has been in Bali for ages and got some good connections over there. As soon as we heard Bali a light bulb sort of clicked. We went to Bali during a bye round to have a look, and it was just a thought at that stage."
They met up with a friend's business associate to discuss opportunities - he had a villa for sale and after looking at it, made the snap decision to buy it. They named the villa - located on Gili Air Island - Family Ties to reflect the theme of two families coming together to create a bright future for their loved ones.
Although Best was busy setting himself up for the long-term, the media criticised for going to Bali during the middle of the NRL season.
"It was the exact same weekend I was copping flak," Best said with a chuckle.
"Everyone's saying I'm over there drinking and doing the wrong things - it's funny now to look back at what we were actually doing, trying to set up my future after footy.
"That was funny - obviously I'm not going to come out and brag about it, but it's one of those things now where I can laugh at everyone. Everyone's got their opinions and what not, but to see what we're trying to do actually become a reality, it's pretty cool."
After the Bali decision the pair "became like brothers" and decided to double down on their business venture, with Best investing in Mr Regado's painting company.
Best re-signed with the Knights earlier this year, but after making his Origin debut last year - not long after the Bali trip - the young centre was being chased by multiple clubs all willing to throw the bank at him.
Best said the painting business was "a big part of why I stayed here".
"Ever since Marc came into my life, we've got closer and started talking more about life outside of footy - I've definitely realised footy doesn't last forever," Best said.
"While I'm in the position to look after myself and the family in to the future, I think it's the best time to do so.
"He's obviously inspired me a lot and hopefully we're tracking down the right path."
