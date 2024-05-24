Car crashes over the cliff face at Strzelecki lookout in Newcastle

Several witnesses watched as a car careened off the cliff face at Strzelecki lookout in Newcastle early Friday evening sparking a major emergency operation that stretched into the night.
Police and emergency services remained on the scene in the city's East End into the late evening as police confirmed a car had gone over the edge around 7.30pm on May 24.
Swarms of police officers and ambulance crews were seen at the lookout after 8pm as worried onlookers gathered to watch the scene unfold.
Emergency services were winching people down the cliff face and search lights can be seen shining on the rocks at the waterline.
There were no immediate risk to the public, police said, but an operation was ongoing.
People are advised to avoid the area while the police operation is continuing.
