Stama scores brace to help A-League All-Stars thrash Newcastle United and press claims for Socceroos call-up

NEWCASTLE Jets talisman Apostolos Stamatelopoulos couldn't have done any more to impress Socceroos coach Graham Arnold.
With Arnold watching on from the stands, Stamatelopous scored a brace and set up another to help steer the A-League All-Stars to an 8-0 thrashing of a youth-fielled Newcastle United at Marvel Stadium on Friday night.
A second half replacement for Adam Taggart, Stamatelopous curled a right foot shot from the top of the box inside the right post in the 62nd minute to extend the score to 4-0.
The 25-year-old striker added a second 12 minutes later, making a run into the six-yard box to tap in a square pass from Nestory Irankunda.
He then turned provider, setting up a goal for Jordan Courtney-Perkins in the 90th minute.
The performance capped a breakout season for Stamatelopous, who netted 17 goals to set a new club record for the Jets.
Not surprisingly, he dominated the Jets presentation night, collecting three of the four major men's awards.
The 25-year-old father to be has another year on his contract, but the eye-catching effort against an Premier League side, albeit virtually an academy outfit, is sure to draw attention.
The match was one-way traffic for the All-Stars.
Wellington midfielder Ben Old scored in the fifth minute with the impressive Nicolas Milanovic (Western Sydney) adding a second 20 minutes later.
The goals continued to flow.
Newcastle's senior players largely departed after Wednesday night's friendly with Tottenham at the MCG while Patrick Kisnorbo fielded an experienced team.
After debuting against Spurs, fringe Socceroos youngster Garang Kuol started Friday evening's game and showed some glimpses of form for his English club.
It was otherwise a rough game for a young Newcastle team that was often physically bullied by the All Stars' plethora of experienced heads.
Kuol started on the left and nearly slipped through Jay Turner-Cooke in the third minute.
But then the All Stars took control.
Sydney veteran Rhyan Grant released Milanovic, who cut the ball inside for Mathew Leckie.
The Socceroo turned away from Newcastle's defenders and under pressure, forced it to Old to finish first-time.
Twenty minutes later, Dylan Charlton mis-hit his attempted clearance straight into the path of Milanovic, who stuck out a foot and turned the ball home.
Then, Western United midfielder Angus Thurgate intercepted a poor pass out of defence and knocked the ball forward for Taggart.
Under no pressure, the Perth Glory star picked out his spot and buried a fierce strike into the bottom corner.
The All Stars broke through again when Stamatelopoulos, who replaced Taggart at half-time, burst forward, leaned back and ripped a shot into the bottom corner.
Irankunda entered the fray in the 71st minute and had an almost immediate impact.
The teen sensation was released down the right, burst forward and squared the ball for Stamatelopoulos to tap home his second.
Kuol should have had a late penalty when he was cut down by Scott Wootton but nothing was forthcoming.
Irankunda played a role in Hollman's goal in the 82nd minute, before Courtney-Perkins and Kraev completed the rout.
Jets coach Rob Stanton was an assistant coach for the All-Stars.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.