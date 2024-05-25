All the photos from the morning the Variety Bash rolled into town

For about a week on the road, there has only been one song on the iPod plugged into the stereo of the old 1976 Holden.
The speakers are hooked up to a rudimentary figurehead on the battered old HX's roof, and it plays on repeat as the young blokes in the car cruise the backroads from Gunnedah to Newcastle.
When Daniel Jones and Alex Currell rolled along the Newcastle Foreshore on Saturday morning, the theme tune for Spongebob Squarepants was blasting along as it had done the whole trip. When the boys finally stepped out of the car, they were dressed in giant inflatable costumes of the namesake characters, dancing along to the beat.
After a week on the road, Spongebob Squarepants being played on repeat starts to take on the same quality as The Proclaimers I'm Gonna Be. It comes and goes - from inane drone enough to drive you mad, to mild bop, to ear-worm, to road trip anthem, all the way back to insanity.
The Spongebob car has been a recent new addition to the local team. Ayden Shepherd and his family bought the Mystery Machine (inspired by Scooby Doo, complete with giant Scooby Doo dancing along with Spongebob and Patrick at Foreshore Park) from a former team of "Bashers" when they set out on their first Variety Bash about seven years ago.
By this time, the rickety '75 Ford Transit has been on the road for so long that it's impossible to tell if the odometer is accurate anymore (it could have rolled all the way over by now), but it's part of the family at this point. Spongebob joined the cavalcade because Ayden needed some extra seats to bring along a few extra friends on the trip.
"It's myself, my dad and my brother, and we always bring a few friends along," Mr Shepherd said as the Mystery Machine and Spongebob led the parade on Saturday morning to Foreshore Park, where the 2024 Variety Bash ended in a fanfare of music and family attractions. "We try to bring someone new every year; this is my dad's eighth Bash and my seventh."
The local family's cars won the coveted Spirit of the Bash award - an accolade voted by the other Bashers for who best embodied the ethos of the now renowned road trip that annually raises funds for the children's charity Variety.
"Not only is it a good way to see the country, but it's also a really good way to get engaged with the local communities, to get out there and to get involved in a community and see those schools out there," Mr Shepherd said. "Put a smile on not only kids faces, but also adults faces. It's really heartwarming, and that's why I like doing it."
The 32nd NSW Variety Bash raised $1.2 million to support children who are sick, experiencing disadvantage or living with a disability, the charity said in a statement at the weekend.
Stops included Gunnedah, Emmaville, Warwick, Yangan, Moonie, Roma, Bymount, Begonia, St George, Mungindi, Garah, Moree, Mallawa, Mullaley, Tamworth, Duri, Muswellbrook and finished on Saturday with a family fun day in Newcastle.
"The Variety NSW Bash is not just about the drive; it's about the incredible people who participate. From seasoned veterans to first-time Bashers, everyone comes together with a shared passion for making a difference in the lives of children," Variety boss Tony Warner said.
After a week on the road, Mr Shepherd said he and his team were looking forward to sleeping in their own beds, but said the camaraderie among the drivers and the cause would keep them coming back.
"Some of these cars are fantastic. People put so much time and effort into them," he said.
"Every 'Basher', as we call ourselves, has to be commended for the work they do, not only on the road and getting these cars ready, but also with the work they do in schools and communities.
"It's amazing to see some bashers are out there for a full year, raising funds in the communities, going to all the other variety events."
