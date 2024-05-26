Half-turned-winger Venhi Vahai catches fire for Hunter

FOR a halfback, Veni Vahai is proving a hell of a winger.
Vahai scored career-best three tries but it wasn't enough to save the Hunter Wildfires from a 41-28 defeat to Shute Shield heavyweights Easts at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
Down and seemingly out trailing Easts 31-10 at half-time, the Wildfires responded to win the second half 18-10. However, the home side again paid the price for lapses. They gifted the visitors three tries from the mistakes.
At the other end, they were held up twice and bombed two more with the tryline open.
"Easts scored three tries against the run of play," Wildfires coach Scott Coleman said. "One was a counter attack, one was from a dropped ball and another from an error. Take that out and we are well in it."
The loss was the Wildfires fifth in eight games and dropped them to 10th approaching the mid-point of the season.
"The second half showed what we are capable of when we stick at it. There is plenty of belief still in the team. We have to stay connected more than ever. When you start to lose fingers start getting pointed."
Vahai scored his first in the 23 minute, collecting a pass from Nate De Thierry and out-pacing the cover to score in the right corner.
He showed great vision and strength for his second, coming off the wing to collect a high cut-out pass from halfback Nick Murray, before swivelling out of two tackles.
The third came from another De Thierry pass. Again, he got outside the cover defence planted the ball in the right corner.
"He is an X-factor on the wing," Coleman said. "He is such a strong carrier of the ball. One-on-one with 10 metres to move, he is very hard to handle. He is a Maitland boy and has been with us for three years now. He was travelling to play with Sydney Uni colts.
"He is halfback but he doesn't like playing it. He got too big and was keen to play a bit wider. He can play centre or wing."
Winger Cooper Whiteside open Easts' account with a penalty in the fourth minute. They extended the gap to 10-0 five minutes later after halfback Seb Strang caught the Wildfires napping on the short side near halfway before some great support played resulted in Adamson crashing over.
Wildfires captain Rob Puli'uvea was held up over the line in the 13th minute, injuring his knee in the process.
The Wildfires let a high kick bounce and Easts fullback Luke Glen pounced and raced 30 metre untouched.
The Wildfires hit back through an Ethan Morgan penalty and converted try to Vahai.
But the good work was undone as the visitors crossed for two tries and a 31-10 advantage at the break.
"Easts were sharp in the first half and their kicking game was really good," Coleman said.
The Wildfires were a different team after the break.
Hooker Andrew Tuala went on a rampage, running over the top of defenders. Prop Bo Abra also got the home side over the ad-line with strong carries.
Out wide, De Thierry was a constant threat.
