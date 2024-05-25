Central Coast Mariners living the dream with comeback win in A-League final

The Central Coast Mariners are in dreamland after clinching back-to-back grand final wins in the men's A-League on Saturday night.
The Mariners were 1-0 down and facing the agonising prospect of losing their home final to Melbourne Victory.
But English import Ryan Edmondson equalised in injury time, sending waves of joy through the sellout crowd.
Miguel Di Pizio slotted a second in extra time before Edmondson added a third in the closing moments.
The 3-1 victory secured a treble of trophies for the Central Coast side this season, having already won the league title and AFC Cup.
The first half was a dour affair that dimmed the pre-match excitement.
While the Yellow Army waved the self-deprecating "Gossy Good Times" banner, their side was anything but good for long periods.
Victory's wingers were electric, but the home side couldn't find a spark.
Melbourne took the lead with a moment of class from right back Jason Geria.
As his side-foot finish from outside the box nestled in the top corner, the home fans began to doubt.
The Mariners' patient possession game was almost too patient, and time began to slip away.
It was looking like a defensive masterclass from Melbourne, but the Mariners refused to lose.
It took an hour for Mariners playmaker Josh "Nizzy" Nisbet to get in the game.
But the little magician waved his wand, setting up the equaliser for the Englishman and having a hand in the second goal.
Socceroos coach Graham Arnold said before the game that the Mariners looked fatigued and Jets coach Rob Stanton echoed his comments.
But the Mariners fed off the home crowd's energy.
When the 1960s classic track Stand By Me played during the pre-match entertainment, the Central Coast fans must have taken note.
They didn't lose hope and kept willing their team on with chants of "we sing for yellow" and "tra la la la la la la we're the Central Coast".
The Mariners substitutes - the Brazilian Ronald Barcellos, along with Di Pizio and Edmondson - turned the game in their side's favour.
Barcellos, with his unorthodox running style, bamboozled the Melbourne defence.
Edmondson had struggled to win over the home fans for most of the season, but saved his best for last.
And Di Pizio, at only 18, became the youngest scorer in an A-League grand final.
Melbourne almost crashed the Central Coast's party, but the football gods had other ideas.
At the final whistle, there were rapturous scenes as the home fans celebrated with a pitch invasion.
Coastie dreams of a home grand final win had come true.
