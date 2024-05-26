Newcastle Herald
'Phenomenal' defence key as Norths shed 'monkey on our back' against West

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated May 26 2024 - 5:36pm, first published 3:45pm
Newcastle championship netball action from round six at National Park on Saturday. Pictures by Peter Lorimer

Coach Rian Hodges praised the "phenomenal" effort of defensive trio Sophie Hickling, Maddy Melvelle and Madison Hilton as Norths beat five-time defending champions West Leagues Balance 51-45 at National Park on Saturday to stay unbeaten in Newcastle championship netball.

Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media. Got a sports story, email Renee at r.valentine@newcastleherald.com.au

