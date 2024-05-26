'Phenomenal' defence key as Norths shed 'monkey on our back' against West

Coach Rian Hodges praised the "phenomenal" effort of defensive trio Sophie Hickling, Maddy Melvelle and Madison Hilton as Norths beat five-time defending champions West Leagues Balance 51-45 at National Park on Saturday to stay unbeaten in Newcastle championship netball.
Norths replaced University of Newcastle this year but retained the core group of players who lost the past two grand finals to West.
Hodges expected newcomers Melvelle and Hilton to play a key role in what would be a mental battle and the pair delivered.
"Our defence was amazing," Hodges said.
"Sophie Hickling in keeper, Maddy Melvelle goal defence and Madi Hilton in wing defence. They played a full game and were phenomenal.
"Obviously, West was going to be the monkey on our back after the grand final last year but it gives the girls heaps of confidence now going forward."
The competition resumed after two washed-out rounds and Norths made a stronger start to lead 13-9 at the first break, 24-21 at half-time then 37-31 heading into the final quarter.
Former NSW Premier League goal shooter Maddie Taylor was back on court for West but circle defender Sammie Chicken was unable to play due to Central Coast Heart restrictions.
"We started poorly and that was pretty much the difference in the end," West coach Tracey Baggs said.
"They just got a little bit of a jump."
Nova came from 6-4 down at quarter-time to defeat Waratah 40-27 and post their first win of the season.
"They were good," Nova coach Katie Robinson said of their opponents.
"They were really well drilled and just went so hard for it. We maybe had just a little bit of complacency in that first quarter.
"We gave them a bit of a razz at quarter-time and the girls stepped it up. A few cleaner skills and got some shots in.
"It was good to get the win. I think it was weighing on them so it was probably a mental thing more than anything."
Junction Stella beat Kotara South 67-48 and Souths routed BNC 66-28.
In Super Netball on Saturday, Swifts lost 58-33 to Adelaide and Sunshine Coast beat the Firebirds 76-65.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.