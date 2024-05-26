Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/Latest News

Coach confident Newcastle Falcons on course despite slip up

By James Gardiner
May 26 2024 - 6:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Michigan guard Elissa Brett made an eye-catching debut for the Newcastle Falcons. Picture Sproule Sports Focus
Former Michigan guard Elissa Brett made an eye-catching debut for the Newcastle Falcons. Picture Sproule Sports Focus

COACH Kristy Bultitude has no doubts that the Newcastle Falcons have the ingredients to win an NBL1 East women's championship.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.