Coach confident Newcastle Falcons on course despite slip up

COACH Kristy Bultitude has no doubts that the Newcastle Falcons have the ingredients to win an NBL1 East women's championship.
They just need some fine-tuning.
The Falcons dropped their second game of the season, going down 82-78 to fellow contenders Norths at Newcastle Basketball Stadium on Sunday.
The loss followed a 93-83 win over Sutherland on the road Saturday night.
The split-weekend left the Falcons with a 10-2 win-loss record.
Former Michigan guard Elissa Brett made her debut against Sutherland.
Australian under-20s power-forward Isla Juffermans has now played four games back from injury.
"We are definitely there," Bultitude said. "We have to make some adjustments.
"Now that Elissa is in, it is the perfect time to make those changes. We can change the little things that we are struggling with and throw some new offensive structures in."
Brett, a 182cm South Australian, had 13 points and five rebounds against the Sharks and backed up with 11 points and three steals on Sunday.
"Elissa hadn't touched a ball in two months," Bultitude said. "On Saturday night, her shots were on target, they were just short. I have no doubt that she will let it fly from the three-point line."
Against Norths on Sunday, the Falcons trailed by 16 points with three minutes remaining in the third quarter.
Juffermans got to work inside to reduce the gap to 66-60 at three-quarter time.
Game on.
With 37 seconds left, they trailed by a point 79-78.
"We certainly had our chances," Bultitude said.
Munger finished with 31 points and four rebounds. Juffermans had 15 points and 11 rebounds.
The Falcons made four of 16 three-point attempts.
It was a similar story against Sutherland when the Falcons converted three of 24. However, it didn't prove fatal against the Sharks as they dominated inside.
"We are not moving enough," Bultitude said. "We are not coming off screens enough to be able to get that open look."
Munger had 35 points and 15 rebounds. Juffermans dropped 25 points and hauled in 14 rebounds.
The shooting woes were not restricted to the Falcons women.
The men produced another resolute defensive effort but were ice cold at the other end in a 74-67 defeat to the Sharks.
They shot 31 per cent from the field, including 10 of 30 from long range.
Kobe Shannon scored a season high 15 points but could have had more, converting at 23 per cent.
They shot the ball much better at home, but still fell to Norths 79-71
Shannon notched 15 points at 46 per cent and Francis Wineera-Mulvihill dropped 25 points at 67 per cent.
