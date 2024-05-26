Bar Beach stretch set to enter next phase of repair work

A STRETCH of Bar Beach which suffered significant damage from serious swells is set to move into its next phase of rehabilitation works.
City of Newcastle has developed a staged program of works following the April 2022 damage, to ensure minimal disruption to beachgoers and is inviting tenders for the next phase.
A vehicle access ramp will be reinstated from Memorial Drive to the beach and new stairs to enhance pedestrian access to the sand on the southern end near Cooks Hill Surf Life Saving Club.
A wave deflector wall topped with a new walkway and handrail will be constructed to help protect the surf club and provide pedestrian access across the front of the building.
Cooks Hill Surf Life Saving Club president Michael Clancy said the ongoing remediation and enhancements were welcomed by the local community.
"Cooks Hill Surf Club and the extended community that we serve are looking forward to seeing the work underway in coming months, to continue remediation works and improve beach access for all," he said.
Emergency works at Bar Beach were initially undertaken following the storm to enable use of the club house and facilities and provide temporary vehicular access to the beach.
Further work was carried out in 2023, including the construction of a temporary beach access ramp and upgraded balustrade fencing to replace temporary water-filled barriers.
Executive Director City Infrastructure Clint Thomson said council continues to address the significant storm damage and increase accessibility for emergency service vehicles, lifesavers and beachgoers.
"City of Newcastle is committed to ensuring all members of our community and visitors can continue to access Bar Beach, while delivering improvements to our valuable recreational areas," he said.
"We worked with Cooks Hill Surf Life Saving Club to schedule the work outside of the busy summer season, with construction expected to commence mid-year following a tender process."
City of Newcastle has received $1 million in funding from the Australian and NSW governments under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.
City of Newcastle is continuing to work with coastal experts to develop a Coastal Management Program (CMP) for the stretch of beaches between Nobbys and Burwood Beach.
