Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Government

Bar Beach stretch set to enter next phase of repair work

Updated May 26 2024 - 3:47pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Damage to Bar Beach in 2022. Pictures by Marina Neil

A STRETCH of Bar Beach which suffered significant damage from serious swells is set to move into its next phase of rehabilitation works.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Council News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.